Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $177.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

