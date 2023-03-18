Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 275.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

