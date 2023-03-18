Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,728 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,935 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.