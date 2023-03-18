Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,728 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,935 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

