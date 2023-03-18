Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Equinix by 44.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 70.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

EQIX opened at $690.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $710.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

