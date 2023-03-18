Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.