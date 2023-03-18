Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

