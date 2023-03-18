Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.15 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.