Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,723 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.