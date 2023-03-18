Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

