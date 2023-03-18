Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Okta stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.