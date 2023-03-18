Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

