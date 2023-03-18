Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.