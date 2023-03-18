Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

