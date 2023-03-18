Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

