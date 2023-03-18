Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 43,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 341,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

