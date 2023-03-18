Piper Sandler Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $18.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on S. Bank of America downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.79.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,014. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $579,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 315.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 214,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% in the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

