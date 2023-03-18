POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stake Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

