renBTC Price Hits $28,445.33 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $28,445.33 or 1.03685629 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $101.83 million and $95,481.89 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

