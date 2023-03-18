Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15 on May 17th

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.2 %

RTO stock opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.59. The company has a market cap of £13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,905.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.86) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($7.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 596.43 ($7.27).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.