Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15 on May 17th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.2 %

RTO stock opened at GBX 546.80 ($6.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.59. The company has a market cap of £13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,905.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.86) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($7.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.73) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 596.43 ($7.27).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

