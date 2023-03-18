Robert W. Baird Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

