Robert W. Baird Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target to $0.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Beachbody Stock Performance
BODY stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Institutional Trading of Beachbody
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beachbody (BODY)
