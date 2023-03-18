Robert W. Baird Lowers Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target to $0.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Stock Performance

BODY stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Beachbody has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

About Beachbody

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Beachbody by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Beachbody by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.