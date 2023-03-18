Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.