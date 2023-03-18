Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $43.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.