Saltmarble (SML) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $386.44 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $386.44 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00015361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 3.51749648 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,144,191.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

