Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.21. Scilex shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 11,442 shares trading hands.

Scilex Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

