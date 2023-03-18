Smartsheet’s (SMAR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

