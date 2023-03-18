StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE BMA opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.