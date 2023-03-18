StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in BCE by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BCE by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

