StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

Insider Activity

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

