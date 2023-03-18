StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

