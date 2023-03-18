StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BCC stock opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
