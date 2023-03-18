StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
BHR opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.