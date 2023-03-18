StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $43,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

