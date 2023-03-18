StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSE:BDN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
