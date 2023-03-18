StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.