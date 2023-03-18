StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,545,000 after buying an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

