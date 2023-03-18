StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

