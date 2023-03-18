Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $164.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.39. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

