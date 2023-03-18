Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $541,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

