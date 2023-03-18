Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

