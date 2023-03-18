T-mac DAO Price Hits $3.40 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and $51,741.26 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00012379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 3.9201371 USD and is down -8.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $59,842.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

