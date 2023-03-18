The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its position in AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus boosted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

