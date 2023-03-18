The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Target Price to $11.00

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.40 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

