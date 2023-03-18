The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $880.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

