TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Increases Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of LON TIFS opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £486.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.96.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIFS shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.