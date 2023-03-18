TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

