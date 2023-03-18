UBS Group Begins Coverage on Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.