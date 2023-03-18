UBS Group Begins Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $538.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $509.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $740.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 89.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

