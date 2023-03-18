Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Northland Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCSA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

