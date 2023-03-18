Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.27 million and approximately $100.04 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00370824 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,413.56 or 0.26952789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02199504 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,529,025.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

