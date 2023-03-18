Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.