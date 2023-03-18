WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,985 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 349,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $17.80 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

