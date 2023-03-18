WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 869 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $433.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.58 and a 200-day moving average of $451.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

