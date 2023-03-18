WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,210 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

