WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,466 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:PSEP opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.